Betty A. Ackerman, 79, of Quakertown died peacefully on July 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Quakertown Campus. She was the wife of Donald W. Ackerman. They were married 59 years and would have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary this November. Born in Milford Township, Bucks County she was the daughter of the late John K. & Katie E. (Miller) Weisel. She was employed by the Ford Motor Company and received commendations from President and CEO William Clay Ford Jr. for her 45 years of perfect attendance upon retirement. Betty was a Girl Scout volunteer for Troop 844 and a volunteer with the Trumbauersville Lions Club. Activities Betty enjoyed included spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, gardening and raising German Shepherds. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spinnerstown.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Cindy Sullivan (Kevin), a brother Henry, and four sisters Eleanor, Dorothy, Darlene (Rich), and Shirley. Two grandchildren, Will and Morgan Sullivan. Predeceased by a daughter Kelly A. Ackerman and two brothers Lester and Donald.



Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 AM- 11:30 A.M. at C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951, followed by a Church Service and Interment at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Spinnerstown beginning at 12:00 PM. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbauersville Lions Club, P.O. Box 33, Trumbauersville, PA 18970 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 120 Spinnerstown, PA 18968. Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019