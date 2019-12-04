Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
50 Luther Drive
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
50 Luther Drive
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Longswamp Union Cemetery
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Amig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Amig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Amig Obituary
Betty A. (Hilbert) Amig, 91, of Topton, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Raymond G. Amig, who died in on December 8, 1995. Born in Longswamp Township, Betty was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Stella (Miller) Hilbert. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Betty was employed by the former Keith Knitting Mills, Mertztown, for 5 years, but for most of her life was a Homemaker. A loving mother and grandmother, Betty was devoted to her family. Betty is survived by her son, Raymond G. Amig, Reading; daughter, Sandra M. (Amig), widow of Randy G. Hess, Kutztown; four grandchildren, Kelly, Marcy, Tracy and Timothy; five great grandchildren, Andrea, Shelby, Courtney, Cody, Cameron and Clark; and two great-great grandchildren, Gavin and Keira. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia L. (Amig) Schwartz in 1993; two sisters, Carrie Amig and Shirley Geisinger; and two brothers, Kermit Hilbert and John Hilbert. A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.The family requests contributions be made in Betty's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -