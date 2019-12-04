|
|
Betty A. (Hilbert) Amig, 91, of Topton, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Raymond G. Amig, who died in on December 8, 1995. Born in Longswamp Township, Betty was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Stella (Miller) Hilbert. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Betty was employed by the former Keith Knitting Mills, Mertztown, for 5 years, but for most of her life was a Homemaker. A loving mother and grandmother, Betty was devoted to her family. Betty is survived by her son, Raymond G. Amig, Reading; daughter, Sandra M. (Amig), widow of Randy G. Hess, Kutztown; four grandchildren, Kelly, Marcy, Tracy and Timothy; five great grandchildren, Andrea, Shelby, Courtney, Cody, Cameron and Clark; and two great-great grandchildren, Gavin and Keira. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia L. (Amig) Schwartz in 1993; two sisters, Carrie Amig and Shirley Geisinger; and two brothers, Kermit Hilbert and John Hilbert. A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.The family requests contributions be made in Betty's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019