Betty A. Feigh, 76, of Whitehall, passed away June 3, 2019 in Whitehall Manor, Whitehall, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and the late Isabelle Mae (Snyder) Stoicsics. She was married to Louis R. Feigh for 21 yrs. Betty was a secretary for the former Merchant's National Bank at 7th & Hamilton Sts. and a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was an avid member of a line dancing class at the Lehigh Valley Active Life in Allentown. Mr Feigh would like to thank the staff at Whitehall Manor for the wonderful care they showed his wife.Survivors: her husband: Louis R Feigh in Allentown and son, Michael Strohl and his wife Elizabeth in Milwaukee WI. Services: 11:30 AM June 14, Friday at Nativity Lutheran Church. Call: 11:15-11:30 AM June 14 at church.Donations: Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 18th & Turner Sts. Allentown, PA. www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019