Betty A. (Bloss) Laubach, 85, formerly of Allentown and Slatington, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Louis L. Laubach. Born in Walnutport, February 20, 1934, Betty was the daughter of the late Joel R. Bloss and Helen B. (Rice) Bloss Konek. She was the Co-Owner & Founder of Keystone Answering Service in Allentown from 1972 – 2004. Active in the life of her church, Betty was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville serving as a greeter, communion assistant, prayer shawl committee member, quilting group member, served on the social ministry and fellowship committee, and funeral luncheon coordinator.



Survivors: Daughters, Linda L. wife of Jerry Latchic of Allentown, June H. wife of Donald E. Hinkle of Allentown, Valerie E. wife of Tim Snyder of Slatington; sister, Peggy E. Rocco and her husband, Phillip; grandchildren, Sarah, Josh, Kaitlin and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Aria, Isaac and Carter; predeceased by a brother, Kenneth R. Bloss.



Service: Funeral services will be held 1:30 pm. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5500 PA Route 873, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 – 1:20 pm. Saturday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Evangelical Lutheran Church (Vision 20/20 Fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.