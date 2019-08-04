Home

Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty A. Tubiello Obituary
Betty A. Tubiello of Ferndale died July 25, 2019 at Phoebe Richlandtown after a brief but difficult battle with a rare brain lymphoma. She was 71 years old. She was preceded in death by Frank, her beloved husband of 34 years. Born in Flemngton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Carrie Whitehead. Betty was employed at Walt's Outdoor Center where she enjoyed working with her sister and brother. She loved going to Cape May and Kure Beach, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished being Nana to her grandsons. Betty's warmth and generosity always made those around her feel welcome and loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachael Tubiello; grandsons Jack and Ben; siblings Edna Hill, Catherine Beatty, Mabel Bennett, Alice Emery, Doris Gottshall and Ron Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her siblings Stanley Whitehead, Irene Tinnes and Helen Hoppe.

Betty's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Shelly Funeral Home Easton and Kellers Church Rd. Plumsteadville. The family will receive friends 9:00am until the time of service. Internment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ottsville.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
