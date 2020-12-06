Betty Ann Henry, 80, of Fogelsville, Allentown, Hummelstown and Hazleton passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James Joseph Henry III, to whom she was married for 52 years. Betty was born December 19, 1939, in Gibbstown, NJ, where she resided until 1962. She was a daughter of the late James V. and Elizabeth (Underwood) Giammarino. Betty graduated from Paulsboro High School, Class of 1958; Villanova University with a B.S. in Nursing, Class of 1961; Scranton University with a M.S. in Human Resources, Class of 1989. She retired from Sacred Heart Hospital in 1999 after 20 years, having served in various capacities. Betty had worked as a Head Nurse at the VA Hospital in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield, and previously St. Francis of Assisi, Allentown, and St. Michaels, Gibbstown, NJ. Betty served as a volunteer with various groups including St. Francis of Assisi Church, Boy Scout Troop 77,the Lehigh, Keystone, and Pocono Painters, and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader. She served as Editor of the Pocono Painters Newsletter, Editor of the Applewood Applecore, the Editor and Treasurer of the Lehigh Valley Decorative Painters, and Chairperson of the Applewood Boutique. Betty was an avid bridge player, bowler and loved crossword puzzles. Some of her happiest moments were watching her children and grandchildren play sports as well as meeting Jay Wright at her 50-year Villanova University alumni reunion. Her favorite spots to visit with her husband and family were the beach and Leaser Lake.
Survivors: Sons Lt. Cmdr. (Ret) James IV and his wife Kathy Henry of Virginia Beach, VA, John and his wife Tracy Henry of York, PA; daughter Mary Beth McMenamin of Fogelsville, PA; sister, Polly C. and her husband George Huff of Mays Landing, NJ; grandchildren: Lee, Lisa, Joshua, Jessica, Nicholas, Daniel, and Jacob; and great-grandson, Brantley; sister-in-law, Judith Henry of Oxford, PA; son-in-law, Matthew McMenamin of Bally, PA; and many close nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was predeceased by her siblings James A. Giammarino and Mary J. "Chick" Cieri.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1858 Applewood Dr., Orefield. A calling period will be held for family and friends 9:30–10:30am, Wednesday in the church. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.