Betty Ann Nicholas, 94, formerly of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in her Bethlehem home surrounded by family. She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Thomas Arthur Nicholas, Jr. Born January 16, 1926, in Logan City, Utah, she was the daughter of Harold Beckwith and Annie Letitia (Sutton) Craggs. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Idaho. Beloved daughter. Kid sister. Dear friend. Idaho raised. Soda jerk. Poetry lover. College sweetheart. Pi Phi. PEO member. Lifelong golfer. Passionate skier. University microbiologist. Selfless spouse. Kind neighbor. Consensus builder. Phenomenal memory. Den mother. Fishing instructor. Bridge partner. Cheerful partygoer. Expert seamstress. Prolific knitter. Bad speller. Speech giver. Chief cook. Bottle washer. Moral authority. Dream interpreter. Good sport. Tour guide. Hospital volunteer. Tactful mother-in-law. Loving grandmother. Inspirational great-grandmother. Endless lifesaver. Driving instructor. Scuba diver. Tournament organizer. Expert fundraiser. Devoted churchgoer. Gracious hostess. Butterfly backer. Bird whisperer. Style icon. Swing voter. World traveler. Symphony supporter. Royals' booster. Chiefs' fanatic. Relentless optimist. Our mom. We don't care what anyone says: that was a fun life!
SURVIVORS: She is lovingly remembered by children Tom and Cathy Money Nicholas of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Richard and Patricia Pearce Nicholas of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Victor Skersis and Mary Nicholas of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Laurie and Rick Bethke of Sandpoint, Idaho, Joe and Joanie Schiffler Nicholas of Leawood, Kansas, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Betty's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Remembrances may be made to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation ( https://www.xerces.org/ ) or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (htps://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/give/).
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020