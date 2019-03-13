Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Betty C. Rehrig

Betty C. Rehrig Obituary
Betty C. Rehrig, 91 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died March 10, 2019. She was a graduate of Boyer's Single Room School in Bethlehem Twp. and Wilson High School Class of 1945. She was employed by Trio Togs Garment Co. and Betty Lee Dress Co. for many years. Betty was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, the ILGWU and life member of American Legion Auxiliary, Easton. She is survived by two sons: Harry, Jr. (wife Maria) of Warner Robins, GA, Randy of Emmaus, PA; a sister: Evelyn Hardy and a grandson: Christopher. Her husband Harry C. Rehrig and sister: Eleanor Madura died earlier.Services are 2 PM Saturday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton with visitation from 1 to 2 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019
