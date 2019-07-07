|
|
Betty D. Clymer, 87 of Macungie, formerly of Quakertown, died Friday July 5, 2019 in The Village at Willow Lane, Macungie. She was the wife of the late Harold Lester Clymer. Born in Springfield Township, Bucks County, she was the daughter of the late Edwin S. and Laura (Mease) Kramer. She was last employed at Moyer's Chicks in Quakertown. She is survived by two daughters Janet D. Groner (Bill) of Quakertown and Sandra Hendricks (James) of Randleman, NC and a son Terry Lee Clymer (Janice) of Macungie. A sister Beatrice Texter, ten grandchildren Scott, Brian, Kristin, Ryan, Melissa, Jared, Lee, Kristi, Andrew and Megan. Twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Larry L. Clymer and two sisters Pearl Wagner and Joyce Frederick. Services will be Private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation 150 Monument Rd. Suite 100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements in the care of C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019