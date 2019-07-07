Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty D. Clymer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty D. Clymer Obituary
Betty D. Clymer, 87 of Macungie, formerly of Quakertown, died Friday July 5, 2019 in The Village at Willow Lane, Macungie. She was the wife of the late Harold Lester Clymer. Born in Springfield Township, Bucks County, she was the daughter of the late Edwin S. and Laura (Mease) Kramer. She was last employed at Moyer's Chicks in Quakertown. She is survived by two daughters Janet D. Groner (Bill) of Quakertown and Sandra Hendricks (James) of Randleman, NC and a son Terry Lee Clymer (Janice) of Macungie. A sister Beatrice Texter, ten grandchildren Scott, Brian, Kristin, Ryan, Melissa, Jared, Lee, Kristi, Andrew and Megan. Twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Larry L. Clymer and two sisters Pearl Wagner and Joyce Frederick. Services will be Private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation 150 Monument Rd. Suite 100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements in the care of C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now