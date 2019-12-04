|
Betty D. (Weller) Rhoads, 88, of Barto, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd C. Rhoads.
Born in Palm, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elsie (Buck) Weller.
Betty worked at the former H&R Manufacturer in Boyertown and was a faithful member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ and a former member of the Pikeville Sportsmen's Club.
Betty enjoyed going to the Alburtis Park to listen to music and loved traveling, sewing, going to casinos and doing puzzles.
Surviving are her two children, Larry Rhoads and wife, Deborah of Pennsburg and Gail Moyer, wife of Harold of Seaford, DE; three grandchildren, Brenda Dunkelberger, wife of Donald, Jr., Daniel Rhoads, and Dr. Lori Hassinger, wife of Peter; and six great-grandchildren, Barrett and Sarah Dunkelberger, Chrysanthi and Andreani Rhoads and Declan and Alanna Hassinger.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her four siblings, Arthur Weller, Beatrice Yerger, Pearl Shirey, and James Weller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041 with Rev. Ryan Travis officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to New Goshenhoppen UCC.
