Betty E. Kramer, 86, died Thursday, July 25 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born December 2, 1932 to William J. and Caroline (Stahler) Stamm.
Betty earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Kutztown University in 1969. She was a teacher in the Salisbury School District for 35 years.
She is survived by her sons Chris Fegely and Michael Combs, husband Paul Kramer and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her son Terence Lee Fegely and her husband Russell H. Buchmiller, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, July 31 at the Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay. Calling hours from 1 to 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019