Betty F. Wieand, 92, of Allentown, passed away June 29, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Ray W. Wieand. They were married for 74 years on April 26th. Betty worked in the jewelry department at the former Hess's then Bon-Ton in Allentown until retiring. Prior to that, she was a hostess at the Patio Restaurant at the former Hess's Department Store in Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Hollenbach and the late Catherine Schrapp. Betty and Ray enjoyed many years at the Brookside Country Club and Allentown YMCA.
Betty Wieand is survived by her husband, Ray W. Wieand; her sons, Dennis R. Wieand of Allentown, and Jack P. Wieand and his wife Michelle of Alburtis; her sister, Suzanne Reichard; her brother, David Hollenbach; her grandchildren: Jake, Jenna and Jesse; and great-grandchildren: Jackson, Prescott, and Jameson. She was preceded in death by a son; Karl D. Wieand.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 1:30 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Allentown YMCA, 1524 W. Linden St. Suite 209, Allentown, PA 18102.
Betty Wieand is survived by her husband, Ray W. Wieand; her sons, Dennis R. Wieand of Allentown, and Jack P. Wieand and his wife Michelle of Alburtis; her sister, Suzanne Reichard; her brother, David Hollenbach; her grandchildren: Jake, Jenna and Jesse; and great-grandchildren: Jackson, Prescott, and Jameson. She was preceded in death by a son; Karl D. Wieand.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 1:30 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Allentown YMCA, 1524 W. Linden St. Suite 209, Allentown, PA 18102.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.