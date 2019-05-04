Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Fox (Kirka) Andrade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Fox (Kirka) Andrade Obituary
Betty (Kirka) Fox Andrade, 73, of Sellersville formerly of Quakertown and Richlandtown died April 18, 2019. Born in Quakertown daughter of the late Joseph & Julia (Forstoffer) Kirka. She was employed by the former Allegheny Ribbon Mill and also was a private caregiver before retiring. Survivors daughter Sharon Grubb (Michael Arnaudo), son Dave Fox (Arlene) brothers Frank, Steve, Jim, John, and Joe sisters Mary Kirka and Julia Bauer grandchildren Amber & Alex Soderback, Cheyenne Fox. Predeceased by daughter Karen Soderback, and sister Ann Marie Lansberg. Services Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, Pa 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Unit or American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Morning Call from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now