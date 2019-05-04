|
|
Betty (Kirka) Fox Andrade, 73, of Sellersville formerly of Quakertown and Richlandtown died April 18, 2019. Born in Quakertown daughter of the late Joseph & Julia (Forstoffer) Kirka. She was employed by the former Allegheny Ribbon Mill and also was a private caregiver before retiring. Survivors daughter Sharon Grubb (Michael Arnaudo), son Dave Fox (Arlene) brothers Frank, Steve, Jim, John, and Joe sisters Mary Kirka and Julia Bauer grandchildren Amber & Alex Soderback, Cheyenne Fox. Predeceased by daughter Karen Soderback, and sister Ann Marie Lansberg. Services Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, Pa 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Unit or American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Morning Call from May 4 to May 5, 2019