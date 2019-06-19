Betty G. (Gulden) Buehrle



Betty G. (Gulden) Buehrle, 90, of Allentown, passed away June 15, 2019, in Luther Crest, South Whitehall Township She was the wife of Rev. Dr. Paul L. Buehrle. They were married August 27, 1950. Born in Perkasie, Bucks County, she was a daughter of the late Russell T. and Irma (Snyder) Gulden. Mrs. Buehrle was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus. Mrs. Buehrle, was a licensed beautician, operating the former Betty's Hairdressing Salon, Wilmington, DE. Betty was a talented seamstress, dedicated volunteer and loving wife and mother.



Survivors: In addition to her husband of 68 years, Rev. Dr. Paul L., Betty is survived by daughters, Cathy B. (Buehrle) Smith, wife of Alexander Smith, Hollis, NH; Sharon K. Buehrle, wife of Greg Page, Vero Beach, FL, and Pamela J. Buehrle, partner of Michele Sokalsky, Walnutport. Other survivors include sisters, Ruth G. (Gulden) Sheets, Harrisburg and Gale G. (Gulden) Bryde, Perkasie; grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Andrew Smith, Step Grandchildren, Courtney Page and Olivia Page; and three Great Grandsons. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman Gulden.



Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Crest Hall on the Luther Crest Campus, 800 Hausman Road, Allentown, with Reverend Richard H. Elliott, officiating. Relatives and friends may call Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Contributions: The family requests contributions be made to Luther Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 800 Hausman Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or on-line at www.alz.org/donate



Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com



