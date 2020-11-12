1/
Betty H. Hill
1923 - 2020
Betty H. Hill, 97, of Salisbury Township, Pa died November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard S. Hill who died in 1974. Born on October 22, 1923 in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Emma (Kipp) Hersh. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Emma Jean Ruth; Renee, wife of William Martin; son Alan J. Hill and wife, Deborah; 7 grandchildren, Kate, Dana, Kelly, Amy, Jacob, Laura and Hanna; 5 great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her son, Richard D. Hill.

Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A donation in Betty's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
