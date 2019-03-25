Home

Betty J. Bauer, 91, of Macungie, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Bauer, Sr. and Edna M. (Hoffman) Bauer, and was raised in Longswamp Township by her Maternal Grandmother, Stella Hoffman. Betty was employed as an Assembler at Allen Organ Company, Macungie, for over 40 years, until her retirement in 1992. She had also worked at the former Royal Manufacturing in Alburtis. Betty enjoyed picking up her friends, going on drives, and eating at local diners. She is survived by her brother, Clarence E., Jr., widower of Connie (Moyer) Bauer, Alburtis; sister, Shirley M. (Bauer), widow of Francis E. Fogel, Macungie; nieces and nephews, Betty J. (Geist), wife of Richard D. Miller, Macungie, Cindy J. (Bauer), wife of Steven Grace, Alburtis, Timothy L., husband of Donna (Raudenbush) Bauer, Florida, and Peggy J. Bauer, Massachusetts. In addition to her parents and grandparents, Betty was predeceased by a sister, Arlene M. (Bauer) Geist in 1992. A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 E. Weis Street, Topton, PA with Reverend Homer Royer officiating. Burial will follow in Huff's Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019
