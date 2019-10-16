|
Betty J. (Tomaschik) Bergenstock, 85, of Lower Macungie, passed away October 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard D. Bergenstock. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Michrina) Tomaschik. Betty was a 1951 graduate of Allentown High School. She had been part of the Harrison Morton playground volleyball team and they had won 2 championships. Betty then worked as a secretary for Harrison Morton Junior High School and then Sheridan Elementary School in Allentown. She had worked part time later in life for Leh's Dept. Store in the Whitehall Mall. Betty participated in the Senior Exercise Program at the Lower Macungie Twp. Community Center. She was also a lifetime member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Carpatho- Russian Orthodox Church in Allentown. Betty enjoyed watching Penn State Football and her grandchildren's sports and activities.
Survivors: daughters- Donna Kershner and husband William Kershner of Lower Macungie, Janine Skokan and husband Dr. Stephen Skokan of Manahawkin, NJ; grandchildren- Katie, Stephen and Nicholas. She was predeceased by her siblings- Anna Tomaschik, Dorothy McDonald, Eleanor Seagreaves, Catherine Spangenberg and John Tomaschik.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 18th 6-8PM with a Panachyda at 7:30PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held Saturday, October 19th 9-9:30AM in the funeral home with a Funeral Service to follow at 10AM in Protection of the BVM Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church 703 N. 6th St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to the church care of Kohut Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019