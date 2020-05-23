Betty J. Creyer, 88, of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Creyer, with whom she shared 56 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Lester R. and Gladys V. (Transue) Fenstermaker. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a faithful member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown, where she served as a Sunday school teacher from 1976 to 1996, was a member of the prayer shawl group, choir, and Luther Church Women. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and shared many fond memories of camping with her husband. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her three daughters, Nancy Reimer and her husband, Clayton, of Northampton, Barbara Gubich and her husband, Rick, of Lower Nazareth Township, and Carol Kunkle of Allentown; four grandchildren, Stacy Hollywood and her husband, Andrew, of Palmerton, Frank Reimer and his wife, Stacy, of Slatington, Jason Creyer and his companion, Andrea Ritter, of Allentown, and Jonathan Reimer of San Diego, CA; three great-grandsons, Josh, Tyler, and Dawson; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by three brothers, James and Thomas Fenstermaker, and Carl Lester, an infant, as well as a sister, Dorothy Jean, an infant, and a son-in-law, Michael Kunkle. Services: Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown, will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Diabetes Association – Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Road #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.



