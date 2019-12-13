Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Betty J. Faust Obituary
Betty J. Faust, 93, of Breinigsville, passed away, Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Franklin J. Faust. Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Myrtle L. (Bieber) Seidel Sr. She was a member of Zion's Union Church Maxatawny. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Trexlertown Fire Company. She enjoyed going to senior citizen and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne L. Reichard and companion William Geist; grandchildren, Rachael wife of Daniel Diehl and Katie Reichard; great-grandchildren, DaniRae and Sawyer; brother, Clair. She was predeceased by several siblings.

Services will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville PA. 18031. Veiwing will begin at 9:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home.

Contributions: Zion's Union Church 329 Church Rd. Kutztown PA 19530.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019
