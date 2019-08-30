|
|
Betty J. Finn, 95, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Cedarbrook, So. Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late Leonard C. Finn of Missouri. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Fred J. and Mabel M. (Kressley) Dorward. Betty was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1941. She retired as a customer service rep at PPL in 1986. Mrs. Finn was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #13 in Allentown.
Survivors: Beloved Grandson: Steven J. Schoepple and his wife Anne; Daughter-in-law: Eileen M. Schoepple; Great-grandchildren: Hannah and Abigail. Betty was predeceased by her son, Lawrence J. Schoepple and by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Services: will be held in Missouri. Local arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Good Shepherd Home, 601 St. John St., Allentown PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019