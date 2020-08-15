Betty J. Flamisch, 90, of Emmaus, died August 11, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Frank C. Flamisch. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late George and Eva (Heimbach) Kelly. She was a 1947 graduate of Emmaus High School. Betty worked as a secretary for Rodale for many years. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus, a 50-year member of the Emmaus Woman's Club, and a member of Eastern Star. Betty enjoyed playing pinochle. Betty is survived by her son, Jeffrey Flamisch and wife Susan of Emmaus; daughters, Carol wife of Tom Gable, Teri wife of Craig Demmy of Emmaus, and Barbara Cope; brother, Clark Kelly of Emmaus; grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Andrea, Sarah, Jeffrey, Dana, Heather, Erica, Jason, and Shelly; 9 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or Emmaus Historical Society, 218 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



