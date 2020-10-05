1/
Betty J. Grider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Betty Grider of Silver Spring, MD passed away at the age of 96. Betty was a medical transcriptionist in the Medical Records Department at the Allentown Hospital for many years. She was an active member of the Allentown Seventh-Day Adventist Church for more than 40 years before moving to Maryland. She was the wife of Charles Grider, Jr. until his passing in 2016. They were married 72 years.

She is survived by son Glenn Grider and daughter Peggy Grider Salazar; granddaughters Megan Sobota and Stephanie Carnes; grandson Justin Grider; great-granddaughters Lily and Cora Sobota and Reece Carnes; and great-grandson Mason Carnes.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 8 at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Whitehall, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
Arlington Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 4, 2020
When I was growing up, Betty was like a grandmother to me. I still remember the first time I every watched a VHS tape was at her house. As an adult, she empowered and encouraged me to go back to school to get my degree. I'm so glad she got to know and love my daughter, Gwen. Most of all, I miss her hearing her little chuckle when I would call her on the phone. I love you, Betty.
Carly Simon
Family
October 4, 2020
You will be so greatly missed by your family. We enjoyed all of our MD visits with you and we will miss them. You were an amazing Aunt and Great Aunt. We love you to the moon and back to infinity and beyond. God Speed Aunt Betty. Say hi to our family on the other side for us.

Peggy thank you for your dedication to her in her Golden yrs. Sending out our heartfelt condolences to you and Leroy and to Glenn and Kim and to her Grandchildren and her Great Grandchild.

Tami Herb Simon and family
Tami Simon
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved