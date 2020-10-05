On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Betty Grider of Silver Spring, MD passed away at the age of 96. Betty was a medical transcriptionist in the Medical Records Department at the Allentown Hospital for many years. She was an active member of the Allentown Seventh-Day Adventist Church for more than 40 years before moving to Maryland. She was the wife of Charles Grider, Jr. until his passing in 2016. They were married 72 years.
She is survived by son Glenn Grider and daughter Peggy Grider Salazar; granddaughters Megan Sobota and Stephanie Carnes; grandson Justin Grider; great-granddaughters Lily and Cora Sobota and Reece Carnes; and great-grandson Mason Carnes.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 8 at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Whitehall, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2020.