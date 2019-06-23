Betty J. Hanzlick 94, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Betty was the wife of the late Paul P. Hanzlick Sr. who passed in 2004. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Frank and Carolyn (Fox) Monberger. Betty worked at the former Matte Dress Co. of Allentown for 11 years, and previously for the former Vultee Aircraft Corporation Allentown Division. She enjoyed playing bingo at the East Side Youth Center. Surviving is her son P. Peter Jr. and wife Candy of Allentown. Betty has 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Ott, and her siblings: Frank, Nick, Josephine Carapella, and MaryAnn Lawson. Funeral Services will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:00-12:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary