Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hanzlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Hanzlick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Hanzlick Obituary
Betty J. Hanzlick 94, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Betty was the wife of the late Paul P. Hanzlick Sr. who passed in 2004. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Frank and Carolyn (Fox) Monberger. Betty worked at the former Matte Dress Co. of Allentown for 11 years, and previously for the former Vultee Aircraft Corporation Allentown Division. She enjoyed playing bingo at the East Side Youth Center. Surviving is her son P. Peter Jr. and wife Candy of Allentown. Betty has 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Ott, and her siblings: Frank, Nick, Josephine Carapella, and MaryAnn Lawson. Funeral Services will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:00-12:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now