Betty J. (Smith) Kleppinger, 94, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospice on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Blanche (Schuler) Smith. Betty was a longtime member of Calvary Wesleyan Church (Crosspoint) and served in many areas including children's ministries, missions, hospitality and teaching positions. Betty enjoyed sewing and handcrafts. Her greatest love was cooking and baking. She immensely enjoyed serving meals to her family and friends. Betty faithfully sent cards and handwritten notes to hundreds of friends and family regularly. Her cheery words of greetings and encouragement meant so much to so many. Betty loved her family and most of all her Lord and Savior. Her life was dedicated to spreading the joy of the Lord to others.
Survivors: Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen K. Crone and her husband David of Lexington, SC; sons, Robert K. Kleppinger of Walnutport, David M. Kleppinger and his wife Susan of Bethlehem, Kevin J. Kleppinger and his wife Debra of Center Valley; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert J.; a sister, June A. Hanna; and her daughter-in-law, Donna J. Kleppinger.
Services: Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 in Crosspoint Church, 1414 Pennsylvania Ave., Bethlehem, PA. where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Crosspoint Church, 1414 Pennsylvania Ave., Bethlehem, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019