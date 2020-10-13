Betty J. Longenbach, 77 of Nazareth, PA. passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. Born October 28, 1942 in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. Transue and the late Grace K. (Trapp) Transue. She was the wife of the late George S. Longenbach with whom she shared 46 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.
Betty worked for many years in the textile industry, she was last employed by Cami Sportswear, Nazareth as a trimmer for many years before retiring. Betty was the matriarch of her family caring for her own as well as the extended family members. She attended St. John's U.C.C. Church, Nazareth.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary E. wife of Russell Furry of Nazareth, PA and Carol A. wife of Edward Stout of Stockertown, PA, sisters, Jean wife of Larry Long of Nazareth, PA, Joan Schoeneberger of Northampton, PA and Diane Counterman of Bangor, PA; 7 Grandchildren; Jamie, Jeremy, Andrew, Austin, Jahnessah, Julie, Katie, 4 Great-Grandchildren; Reily, Landon, Caiden, and Connor, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, John, George, Alfred, and Robert, 3 sisters, Sally Anthony, Carol Transue, and Sandra Smith.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street Nazareth, PA. 18064 with the Rev. Dr. David DeRemer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines along with the wearing of facial coverings.
Contributions; May be made to the Alzheimer's Association
c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com