Betty J. Schlener
Betty J. Schlener, 89, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Schlener, who passed away earlier this year. Betty was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Effie V. (Leiby) Beck. She worked as a presser for American Dry Cleaners for over 30 years, and enjoyed puzzles.

Survivors: Daughter, Melody J. and husband Richard Colfer of Alburtis; grandchildren, Christopher and wife Sara Colfer, Heather J. Colfer; great-grandson, Rylan Colfer and another great-grandchild on the way, and 26 nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by brothers Clifford, Lester, and Melvin, and sisters Ruth, Alma, and Janet.

Services: Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 Highland Street, Allentown, PA 18102, with a viewing beforehand from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd, Macungie, PA 18062

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
