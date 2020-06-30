Betty J. Schlener, 89, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Schlener, who passed away earlier this year. Betty was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Effie V. (Leiby) Beck. She worked as a presser for American Dry Cleaners for over 30 years, and enjoyed puzzles.



Survivors: Daughter, Melody J. and husband Richard Colfer of Alburtis; grandchildren, Christopher and wife Sara Colfer, Heather J. Colfer; great-grandson, Rylan Colfer and another great-grandchild on the way, and 26 nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by brothers Clifford, Lester, and Melvin, and sisters Ruth, Alma, and Janet.



Services: Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 Highland Street, Allentown, PA 18102, with a viewing beforehand from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Allentown.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd, Macungie, PA 18062



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store