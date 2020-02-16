|
Betty J. (Stoudt) Waidelich, 71, of Kempton, PA. passed away on February 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late James D. "Jesse" Waidelich. Survivors include two daughters, Donna S. wife of Darryl F. Graff and Lynn A. Waidelich, both of Kempton, PA.; two grandchildren, Kayla R. and Alexander D. Graff, both of Kempton, PA. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name can be made to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund at 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020