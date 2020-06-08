Betty J. Young
Betty J. Young age 95 passed away on June 6, 2020. She was the wife of Richard E. Young. They were married 68 years. Born in Benton, IL, she graduated from Benton High School. After high school she lived in Lafayette, IN, where she met her husband while he was in the Navy stationed at Purdue University. She was the daughter of Thomas and Nancy Cook. She worked 12 years in the Dieruff High School Cafeteria, retiring in 1981. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Senior Citizens. She loved playing pinochle and games with her husband and friends. She is survived by her sons, Thomas and wife Jeanne of Port St. Lucie, FL, James and wife Carol of Allentown, and Bruce and wife Kelley of Macungie, and grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Justin, Melissa, Adam, Lisa & Lara and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Richard, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue Allentown, PA 18109 or the American Cancer Society. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
