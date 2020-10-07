Betty Jane Best 84, of Northampton, passed away on Monday October 5, 2020. Betty was the wife of the late Paul D. Best. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Millerd and Evelyn E. (Beck) Kemmerer. Betty worked for many years as a waitress at the Sunrise Diner. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Walnutport. Betty enjoyed crocheting and made scarves and blankets for all her grandchildren. Surviving is her son Gary (Tammy) of Kutztown, and her daughters; Jeannie wife of Jimmy Halkidis with whom she resided, Paula Best, Donna wife of Nick Carmauche, and Diane wife of Eugene Fehr of Allentown. Her sister Evelyn Kemmerer of NYC, NY, and her daughter in law Jane Seip of Slatington. Betty has many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son David Seip, and her siblings; Arthur, Sonny, Gloria Fetter, Peggy Keller, Jean Bennicas, Nancy Kemmerer, and Jackie Havir. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store