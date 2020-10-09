Betty Jane Christie, 94, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown on November 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late F. Earl and Grace (Wetherhold) Jenkins. She was married to the late Atty. James D. Christie for over 67 years. She attended McKinley Elementary and Central Junior High, and graduated from Allentown High School, class of 1942. She attended Allentown High School class of 1943 to receive extra credits to go to Cedar Crest College, graduating in 1947. She also took classes at Lehigh University to receive certification for teaching in the state of Pennsylvania. The summer of 1942, Betty Jane worked for the Allentown School District in the Administration Building. During the summer of 1943, she worked at Kresge Five and Ten Store. During the summers of 1944 and 1945, she worked at Bethlehem Steel Co. and the summer of 1946, she worked at Mack Manufacturing Co. Betty Jane taught home economics, health, spelling, physical education, and 8th grade art at Wind Gap Jr. High School from Sept. 1947 to June 1951. During the summer of 1947 Betty Jane was playground instructor at Washington School and playground instructor at Jackson School the summer of 1948. She worked several years for the State of Illinois in the Civil Defense Office at Chicago, Ill. She also worked several years for RCA offices in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Betty Jane was a Brownie Leader for two years and Junior Girl Scout Leader and Assistant Leader for about three years at Trinity Memorial Church in the 1960's. Mrs. Christie's last professional position was teaching Home Economics at Trexler Junior High School, now Trexler Middle School, from October 1967 to June 1988. Betty Jane was an avid bowler, bowling with several teams in Pen Argyl and Allentown. She was bowling manager at Cedar Crest College.



She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years. She also helped to organize Weekday Church School in the early 1940's. When St. Michael's closed, she became a member of Nativity Church.



She was a member of NEA, PSEA-R, LC/PASR, Lehigh County Historical Society, where she volunteered for many years, the Antique Automobile Society, AARP, and the Cedar Crest College Alumnae Association.



Survivors: daughters Dr. Carol Pulham, wife of Jeffrey Pulham; Jane Gibson, wife of David W. Gibson; son John Christie, husband of Susan (Bratt) Christie; sister-in-law Betty (King) Ehrets, wife of Thomas Ehrets, ten grandchildren: David Gibson (Lauren), Jonathan Gibson (Shoshana), Andrew Gibson, Christiana Buniak, Elizabeth O'Leary, Michael Christie (fiancée Laura), Daniel Christie (Mary Dara), Nathan Christie, Emily Pulham (Paul), and Amanda Pulham (fiancé Kent). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Alexis Christie, Colton Christie, Hannah Buniak, Nicholas O'Leary, James Gibson, and Will Gibson.



Services: Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Services at 10:30 are private. For Zoom link to services, please contact the funeral home.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Cedar Crest College, 100 College Drive, Allentown, PA 18103 or Lehigh County Historical Society 432 W. Walnut St. Allentown, PA 18102.



