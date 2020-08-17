1/2
Betty Jane Hillegass
Betty Jane Hillegass, 92, of Allentown, passed away August 16, 2020 at Manor Care, West Allentown. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Hillegass, Sr. Born in Moorestown, she was a daughter of the late Russel A. and Ruth E. (Hummel) Hoch. Betty was a dedicated homemaker, loved to crochet, and also assisted with running the family business, Norm's Auto Repair.

Survivors: Sons, Robert R. and wife, Janet Rabe of Orefield, Norman L. Hillegass, Jr., and wife Susan of Manasky, ME, Joseph C. Sup of Thomkinsville, KY, Dale R. and wife Andrea Hillegass of Alburtis, Donald R. Hillegass of Adrian, WV; daughters Charlene J., and husband Roy Ritter of New Tripoli, Gayla K. and husband Michael Stuckey, Cindy M. and husband Dennis of Delaware; 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy M. Brown of Bethlehem. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Michael, and brothers Agnew R. Hoch and Harlan Hummel.

Calling period: Thursday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville, PA. Services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan United Church of Christ 1837 Church Rd, Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
