Betty Jane Kerrigan, 96, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late James H. Kerrigan. Betty was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Clifford and Flossie (Norgang) Jacobs. She was a Key Punch Operator for General Acceptance for many years before retiring. Betty was a Gray Lady at Sacred Heart Hospital for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Nieces, Mary L. Quay of Allentown, Anita Verzino and her husband Pat of Allentown; grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister Catherine "Kitty" McKeone and her niece Barbara Hoelzel.
Services: Gravesite services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday , September 24, 2020 in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall. Arrangements Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Human Society 640 Dixon Street Allentown, PA 18103.