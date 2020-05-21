Betty Jane Koch "walked up the steps to heaven where she took the hand of Jesus" and passed into eternity on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She resided at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, PA prior to her passing. Her beloved husband of 63 years, Merton O. Koch, died in April 2015. Born in Oxford, NJ on January 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Elizabeth Green. Betty graduated from Washington High School in 1943. Prior to raising her family, Betty was a secretary at the Washington Star newspaper, and years later, she worked part-time in the East Hills Middle School cafeteria as a cashier.
Betty enjoyed playing Pinochle and Bridge, bowling, tennis, bicycling, watching the stock market, watching tennis matches, reading and dancing. Later in life she also enjoyed speaking French with her "je ne sais quoi". Betty was a member of the OptiMrs Club and an active Freedom High School Band parent with her husband. For over 25 years, she and Mert spent their winters in Venice, FL. During the warmer months in Bethlehem Twp., Betty enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren at their numerous sporting events. Her closest friends and family remember her incredible wit, keen sense of humor and infectious laughter. She lived to make people laugh. Betty attended Calvary Baptist Church, Easton, PA. Betty will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters Connie Schute (Norman) of Bethlehem, PA, Cheryl Zawarski (Marty) of Easton, PA and Lorraine Wolf (Greg) of Long Valley, NJ; six grandchildren: Joe and Christina Piperato, Zachary Zawarski, Lisa Bertolucci, Corrin and Collin Wolf; four great-grandchildren: Marcus, Emilia, Lucy and Owen; two step-granddaughters, Katie Petty and Kelly Ponte; and great step-grandson Carson.
We especially want to thank the countless caregivers and "angels" at Kirkland Village and The Easton Home who lovingly cared for Betty during the mandatory absence of her family in her final days.
Due to the current corona virus pandemic, services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA 18045; The Easton Home, 1022 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042; or to Kirkland Village, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.