Betty Jane Reichert, 71, of Whitehall, died Nov. 24, 2019 in Phoebe Nursing Home. She was the wife of Terry L. Reichert. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William F.S. and Loraine (Meitzler) Carl. She was a 1969 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Betty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry; son, Brian W. Reichert and wife Cindy of Bethlehem; daughters, Amber R. Reichert wife of Wesley Brooks of Orem, UT and Rebecca Reichert of Whitehall; granddaughters, Eliana Reichert and Angela Reichert. Funeral services will be held on Tues., Dec. 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019