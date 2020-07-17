Betty Jane Schlier died peacefully July 14, 2020 at the age of 95 in Lebanon, PA with her daughter by her side. Born September 15, 1924 in Lehighton, PA to Mother Gertrude F. (Christman) Schlier and Father Irvin E. Schlier. She had 2 sisters, Dorothy and Marian. She was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Dr. Charles Sharbaugh. She enjoyed going on adventures, entertaining, cooking & baking, and most of all being with her family. Survived by her Children: Lucinda Lou, wife of Francis C. Olejack, Lebanon, PA AND Gary C., husband of Colette Nederostek, Tega Cay, SC. 3 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren who lit up her life as she did theirs. She graduated Lehighton High School 1942. Attended Bethlehem Business College. Was a Psychiatric Aide at Allentown State Hospital for 18 years She was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, PA. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store