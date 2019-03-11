|
|
Betty Jean Glass, 92, of Macungie, passed away on Friday, March 8th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles Glass, who passed away in 1993. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Kramer) McGonigle. Survivors: Son, Jeffrey; Daughter, Susan, wife of Kim Jacobs; Granddaughter, Denise, wife of Joseph Metzger; Great-Grandchildren, Ricky Williams, and his wife Stephanie, Ryan Williams, and his wife, Brittany; Great-Great- Grandchildren, Clowie Mason & Peyton Williams; Siblings, Dennis & Pauline McGonigle. She was predeceased by her Daughter, Patricia Lehr; Grandson, Scott Diehl and her 4 siblings. Services: 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102. A family visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Contributions: May be made to Bethany's Children's Home, 1863 Bethany Road, Womelsdorf, PA 19567 or , 609 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019