Betty Jean McGouldrick
Betty Jean (Crush) McGouldrick, 90, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Mountainville, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Helen (Sallade) Crush. Betty was the widow of Francis J. McGouldrick with whom she shared 68 years of loving marriage. She was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church of Fountain Hill where she worked as a housekeeper in the rectory for many years. Betty was a member of the Golden Hiller's Club, the Woman's Guild and The Altar and Rosary Society. Betty's family would like to thank the entire staff at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek especially Lee Ann, Diane, Jenn, Gayle and Mr. Jim Kusko for their unconditional care, compassion, love and friendship while she was in their care for the past 13 months.

Survivors: Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children, Francis J. McGouldrick, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Bethlehem, Patricia A. Doncsecz and her husband William of Nazareth, Thomas M. McGouldrick and his wife Kim of Fountain Hill and Michelle M. Balog and her husband John of Fountain Hill; brother, Kenneth F. Crush and his wife Verna of Macungie; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her loving son Timothy C. McGouldrick and her grandson Michael F. Balog.

Services: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, Pa. 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 14, 2020.
