Betty Jo Wintermute, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick Myers Wintermute, Jr. with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Opdyke.
Betty volunteered for St Luke's Hospital for over 30 years and enjoyed her service there. In the summer, she enjoyed spending time with her pool friends or going to the shore with her family. In her early years, Betty and Fred loved to dance and play cards. She was a devoted Penn State Football fan, but most of all, cherished being with her family.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children: Pam Jones and her husband, Al; David Wintermute and his wife, Janet; and Wendy Bensel, her former husband, Howard and his wife, Deb; grandchildren: Andrew Jones and his wife, Kristen; Jeffrey Jones and his wife, Sandy; Chelsea Bensel and her fiancé, Drew; and Taylor Bensel; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Madelyn, Brennan, Landon, and Mackenzie.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , ; or , wish.org.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019