Betty L. Bachinski Obituary
Betty L. Bachinski, 89, of Allentown, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 31st. She was the loving wife of the late Walter E. Bachinski. Born in Topton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. and Sadie E. Fenstermacher. Betty was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1948.

Survivors: daughter-Deborah A. Emes and husband, Dale C. Emes; son-David N. Bachinski and wife, Lydia Bachinski; son-Jefferson P. Bachinski; sister-in-law-Jenny Gallina; nephew-Alan Gallina & wife, Mindy; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend to many. Betty loved reading and found great pleasure and comfort in reading the Bible. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Betty believed in the Bible's promise of God's Kingdom as the only hope for mankind and enjoyed sharing that positive message with others.

Services: Memorial Service to be held Saturday, January 18, 2 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1005 E. Emmaus Avenue, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty's memory may be made to Jah Jireh Homes of America-Allentown, 2051 Bevin Drive, Allentown, PA, 18103.

Arrangements: Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
