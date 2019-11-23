|
Betty L. Bercik, 79, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Richard J. "Bert" Bercik. Betty was born in Sussex, NJ a daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Bonner) Durt. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1958. Betty was a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a Den Mother for Troop # 140. Betty enjoyed baking and gardening.
Survivors: Son: David J. Bercik of Concord, CA; daughters, Kathy S. Bercik and her significant other Denny Noland, and Sheri L. Bercik all of Whitehall; her furry companions, Molly, Cole and Alyse.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Furry Feet Rescue 771 South Cottonwood Road Walnutport, 18088.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019