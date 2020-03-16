Morning Call Obituaries
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Betty L. Brunner

Betty L. Brunner, 87, of Allentown passed away March 10th at ManorCare West Allen. Born in Cementon (Whitehall), she was a daughter of the late Elmer Rex and Grace Smoyer.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Gross and husband Geno, Susan Jimenez; son Kenneth Rex; grandchildren Bobbi, Daphne, Antonio, Jeremy and three great grandchildren.

Services: calling hour from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18th with memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Rev. Robert Stevens officiating.

Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020
