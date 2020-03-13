|
Betty L. Brunner, 87, of Allentown passed away March 10th at ManorCare West Allen. Born in Cementon (Whitehall), she was a daughter of the late Elmer Rex and Grace Smoyer.
She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Gross and husband Geno, Susan Jimenez; son Kenneth Rex; grandchildren Bobbi, Daphne, Antonio, Jeremy and three great grandchildren.
Services: calling hour from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18th with memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Rev. Robert Stevens officiating.
Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020