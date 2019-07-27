Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Betty L. Buchman Obituary
Betty L. Buchman, 76, of Kutztown, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Elwood A.B. "Woody" Buchman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Conrad) Muthard. She was a former member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Trexlertown. Betty enjoyed baking, sewing and playing bingo.

Survivors: son Chris A. and his companion Leslie, daughter Mary M.; stepchildren Gary L., Elwood Jr. and his wife Beth, Robert C., James G., Lucille J. McAfee and her husband Kenneth, Patty Ann Krajcirik and her husband Paul; sister Joan Miller; daughter in law Melisa, 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Leroy and Robert.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM and a private burial will follow.

Contributions can be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
