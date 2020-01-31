|
Betty L. Handwerk, 85 of Allentown, PA, formerly of Walnutport, PA. passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Phoebe Home in Allentown. Born June 25, 1934 in Coplay, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hantz and the late Helen (Dute) Hantz. She was the wife of Louis L. Handwerk who passed away in March 2017.
Betty last worked as a sewing machine operator at the former ADJ. Fashions in Cherryville for 10 years until retiring in 1996. Prior to that, she worked in the same capacity for Scotty Fashions at both their Treichlers and Little Gap locations for 10 years. Betty was a long time member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Indianland.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan J. Handwerk of Gilbert, AZ, son, Scott Handwerk and wife Colleen of Walnutport, PA, sister, Evelyn (Patsy), wife of James Handwerk of Coplay, PA, grandson, Stephen Louis Neff and wife Julie of Gilbert, AZ, granddaughter, Stephanie E., wife of Daniel Bukarau of Mesa, AZ, and a great-grandson, Inoke. She was predeceased by brother, Richard Hantz and sister, Renee Hantz.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. Family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 and from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Monday Feb. 3, 2020 all at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Indianland Cemetery Association, Cherryville, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. Ch. memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
