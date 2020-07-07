1/
Betty L. McGee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. McGee, 83, passed away July 5, 2020 in Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Martin C and Ella H (DeLong) Wieand. Betty was married to the late Paul Kuhns for 24 yrs until she was widowed in 1981 and then she was married to the late Joel P McGee for 35 yrs. She worked for Hess's in the Shoe Dept for many years and she also did baby sitting in her home. Her most important job was dedicating her life to caring for her disabled daughter, Debbie. Betty enjoyed playing bingo, drawing, playing the organ, dancing the POLKA and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Neffs UCC.

Survivors: children: Lynn M Lehman and her husband William of Allentown, Deborah E Kuhns of Allentown, Dennis P Kuhns and wife Leigh of Tampa Fl and Shelly K Hicks and her husband Dennis of Catasauqua; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Marina, Daryl, Matthew and Tanner. She was predeceased by her siblings: Althea Best, Donald, Stanley, Dale, Willard and Dennis Wieand.

Donations: Phoebe Ministries Community Life, 1925 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Masks or facial covering and social distance will be observed.

Services and Interment: Graveside service will be Friday, July 10 at 10:30 am at Union Church Cemetery in Neffs, PA.

www.WeirFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Dear Shell & Family, My deepest sympathy to all of you. I hope that your fond memories and my prayers will help you at this difficult time.l
Marie Dean (Nova Aux Prsident)
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved