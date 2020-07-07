Betty L. McGee, 83, passed away July 5, 2020 in Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Martin C and Ella H (DeLong) Wieand. Betty was married to the late Paul Kuhns for 24 yrs until she was widowed in 1981 and then she was married to the late Joel P McGee for 35 yrs. She worked for Hess's in the Shoe Dept for many years and she also did baby sitting in her home. Her most important job was dedicating her life to caring for her disabled daughter, Debbie. Betty enjoyed playing bingo, drawing, playing the organ, dancing the POLKA and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Neffs UCC.Survivors: children: Lynn M Lehman and her husband William of Allentown, Deborah E Kuhns of Allentown, Dennis P Kuhns and wife Leigh of Tampa Fl and Shelly K Hicks and her husband Dennis of Catasauqua; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Marina, Daryl, Matthew and Tanner. She was predeceased by her siblings: Althea Best, Donald, Stanley, Dale, Willard and Dennis Wieand.Donations: Phoebe Ministries Community Life, 1925 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.Masks or facial covering and social distance will be observed.Services and Interment: Graveside service will be Friday, July 10 at 10:30 am at Union Church Cemetery in Neffs, PA.