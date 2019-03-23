Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. Pierce Obituary
Betty L. Pierce, died on March 18, 2019, at the age of 98. She was the wife of Alfred E. Pierce (deceased) and the mother of Alfred S. Pierce, Christy Ann Pierce and John H. Pierce. Born in Northampton, PA to Stanley C. & Carrie A. Smith. Betty graduated from Northampton High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1938. She then went on to Drexel University where she graduated in 1942 as a trained nutritionist. She was a seventh generation member of Zion Stone Church and will be buried at Zion Stone Cemetery. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her children, four grandchildren, Diane O'Brien (Shawn), Steven Pierce (Krysten), Jaclyn Pierce and Rodney R. Scheckler, and five great grandchildren, Declan and Cormac O'Brien, Noah and Ruth Pierce and Nicholas R. Scheckler.Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Alfred E. Pierce Fund for the Department of Economics and Business care of the Office of Development, Markle Hall, Lafayette College. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now