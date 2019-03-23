Betty L. Pierce, died on March 18, 2019, at the age of 98. She was the wife of Alfred E. Pierce (deceased) and the mother of Alfred S. Pierce, Christy Ann Pierce and John H. Pierce. Born in Northampton, PA to Stanley C. & Carrie A. Smith. Betty graduated from Northampton High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1938. She then went on to Drexel University where she graduated in 1942 as a trained nutritionist. She was a seventh generation member of Zion Stone Church and will be buried at Zion Stone Cemetery. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her children, four grandchildren, Diane O'Brien (Shawn), Steven Pierce (Krysten), Jaclyn Pierce and Rodney R. Scheckler, and five great grandchildren, Declan and Cormac O'Brien, Noah and Ruth Pierce and Nicholas R. Scheckler.Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Alfred E. Pierce Fund for the Department of Economics and Business care of the Office of Development, Markle Hall, Lafayette College. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary