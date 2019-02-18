Betty L. Underkoffler, 93 of Allentown, PA, formerly of Weaversville-Allen Twsp., PA. died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Luther Crest Personal Care - Allentown. Born January 8, 1926 in Northampton, PA., she was the daughter of the late Robert H. Deemer and the late Mabel V. (Frable) Deemer. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Underkoffler who passed away in August 1992.Betty was a graduate of Northampton High School who continued her education at Cedar Crest College, Allentown earning her Dietician Certification. She went to work for the Allentown State Hospital and was their Director of Dietetic Services for over 30 years before retiring in 1986. She was a life long member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Howertown. After retiring she enjoyed volunteering her time at Muhlenberg Hospital, Bethlehem for many years. She is survived by a son, Jerry S. Underkoffler of Walnutport, PA. 2 Grandchildren; Danielle Underkoffler of Tampa, FL and Justin Underkoffler and wife Tara of Walnutport, PA.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday February 21, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twsp., PA.Contributions: May be made to St. John's U.C.C. Church memorial fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary