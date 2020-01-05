|
Betty L. Wanamaker, 81, formerly of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown.
She was the widow of Paul S. Wanamaker since 1998. Born July 22, 1938, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Haupt) Kleckner. Betty grdauated from Lehighton High School in 1956. She was a seamstress for numerous years employed in the garment industry.
Survivors: Son, David P. and his wife, Dina of Allentown; daughters, Sherri L., wife of Jonathan Williams of Emerald, Staci J., wife of Rick Yuhas of Palmerton, Lisa A., wife of Mark Myers of Slatington; four grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Wheeler of Hulmeville.
Services: Graveside service for family and friends, 12 P.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Slatedale Cemetery 8648 Brown St., Slatington. No calling hours and Pastor William J. Ritzenthaler will officiate. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, To St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St., Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020