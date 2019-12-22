|
Betty L. (Danner) Wuchter, 89, of Whitehall, formerly of Northampton, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the home of her loving daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Robert. She was the wife of the late Earl C. Wuchter. Born in Northampton, April 12,1930, Betty was the daughter of the late Samuel G.and Emily R. (Focht) Danner. She was a member of Zion's Stone U.C.C. (Kreidersville) Northampton.
Survivors: Children, Karen A. Miranda and her husband, Robert with whom she resided, Glenn A. Wuchter and his wife, Tobi of Maine, Keith A. Wuchter and his wife, Sheila of Ohio; grandchildren; great grandchildren.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the to Zion's Stone U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019