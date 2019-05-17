Betty Lou F. Wagner 87, of North Catasauqua, passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Betty Lou was the wife of the late Wilbur H. "Bill" Wagner who passed in 2016. Born in Coplay she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Hazel (Bates) Proctor. Betty Lou was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Catasauqua. She worked as a sewing machine operator for 38 years at the former Penn State Mills prior to retiring in 2002. During her retirement she and her husband Bill enjoyed traveling with senior citizen groups. Surviving is her daughter Lu Ann wife of Alan Peters of Nazareth, and her brother Robert and wife Barbara of Hanover, Pa. She was preceded in death by her sister Annabelle Ure. Funeral Services will be on Monday May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua. Calling will be from 9:30-11:00 am on Monday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty Lou's memory to Salem U.C.C. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary